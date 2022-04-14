Man wields baseball bat, charged with assault

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man is accused of hitting someone with a baseball bat.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say Richard Moulton III was allegedly involved in a fight on Waite Road in the town of Potsdam Wednesday when he retrieved the bat from his vehicle and hit the victim twice.

Deputies say the victim was treated at Canton-Potsdam Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Moulton was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned in Potsdam town court and released.

