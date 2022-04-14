Advertisement

Person suffers burns in town of Croghan repair shop fire

Fire
Fire(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - A male suffered burns to his body in a fire Thursday morning in the town of Croghan.

According to the Castorland Fire Company’s Facebook page, volunteers were called to battle a blaze at 4645 Old State Road at 10:30 a.m.

Officials were told a repair shop was on fire and that fuel storage tanks were nearby. They were also told one male at the scene suffered burns to his body.

Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames, the Facebook post said, and Carthage Ambulance provided care for the injured male.

There was no word on the male’s condition or the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP Benefits
Watertown woman allegedly stole $58K in welfare benefits
Blind Bay
Land trust to buy Blind Bay parcel to block proposed CBP facility
The Eatery
New eatery opens in downtown Watertown
2 arrested in Lewis County on drug charges
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man wields baseball bat, charged with assault

Latest News

SUNY Upstate Medical University
Upstate Medical University looks to buy Crouse Hospital
New York state has issued an order to ban all fowl auctions and other events to purchase, sell,...
Poultry auctions banned in New York
Suzie Renzi-Falge
Renzi-Falge named new Flower Memorial Library director
In Potsdam, April 21 thru May 1
10th Annual Loko Arts Festival