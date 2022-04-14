Person suffers burns in town of Croghan repair shop fire

TOWN OF CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - A male suffered burns to his body in a fire Thursday morning in the town of Croghan.

According to the Castorland Fire Company’s Facebook page, volunteers were called to battle a blaze at 4645 Old State Road at 10:30 a.m.

Officials were told a repair shop was on fire and that fuel storage tanks were nearby. They were also told one male at the scene suffered burns to his body.

Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames, the Facebook post said, and Carthage Ambulance provided care for the injured male.

There was no word on the male’s condition or the cause of the fire.

