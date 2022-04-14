Advertisement

Poultry auctions banned in New York

New York state has issued an order to ban all fowl auctions and other events to purchase, sell, swap, or trade fowl.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - New York state has issued an order to ban all poultry auctions and other events to purchase, sell, swap, or trade fowl.

It’s being done to help prevent the spread of avian flu in the poultry population.

The state Department of Agriculture and Markets says avian flu has been detected in New York 8 times so far, resulting in the loss of more than 10,000 birds.

Avian flu is one reason behind the recent rise in egg prices.

The ban is in effect until further notice.

