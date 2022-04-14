Rain today, mostly sunny tomorrow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures and humidity were both high early this morning.

Temps ranged from the mid-40s to upper 50s and the humidity was around 97 percent.

It’s going to rain off and on for much of the day and it will be breezy. It should start to clear up by late afternoon or early evening.

Highs will be in the mid-60s and could reach 70 in some places. Temperatures start to fall as skies start to clear.

It stays clear overnight and temperatures will drop into the 30s and low 40s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs close to 60.

Easter weekend is looking pretty nice.

It will be in the mid- to upper 40s both days. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and it will be mostly sunny on Easter Sunday.

Highs will be in the low 50s from the start to the middle of next week.

