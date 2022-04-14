Renzi-Falge named new Flower Memorial Library director

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Suzie Renzi-Falge has been named director of the Flower Memorial Library in Watertown.

The announcement was made Thursday. She will replace Yvonne Reff, who is retiring,

Renzi-Falge was in high school when she started a long career at the library working as a library page.

In a release, the board of trustees said she has “a strong sense of community and will be able to take the library into the future, support our current programming, and be a progressive advocate for our services.”

