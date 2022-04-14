Advertisement

Rodney J. Babbitt “Joe”, 86, of Waddington

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Rodney J. Babbitt “Joe”, age 86, passed away on Saturday April 9th, 2022, surrounded by his...
Rodney J. Babbitt “Joe”, age 86, passed away on Saturday April 9th, 2022, surrounded by his daughters.(Funeral Home)

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Rodney J. Babbitt “Joe”, age 86, passed away on Saturday April 9th, 2022, surrounded by his daughters.

Joe was born in Norwood, NY on April 2, 1936, to the late Rodney A. Babbitt and Katherine Jarvis Babbitt. He was a graduate of Clifton Fine High School in Star Lake, NY in 1954.

Joe enlisted into the United States Army in 1954, was stationed in France and was honorably discharged in 1957. He then graduated from Syracuse School of Business.

Joe created three successful businesses after college. He was fortunate to create The St. Lawrence Experience as his last business, doing what he loved. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, guiding, camping, telling stories about his adventures to family and friends, training his walker hounds and running them in field trials, even winning championships and several trophies. He also enjoyed reading, telling some great jokes and just sitting by a camp fire enjoying the nature surrounding him.

Joe is survived by three children; Mary Lou Ross, Janine Wright, Katelin Babbitt, and three stepchildren; Jennifer Nightingale, Jessica Braman, and Michael Braman; six grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was also survived by six siblings and predeceased by two siblings.

In accordance to his wishes there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held at The St. Lawrence Experience at a date to be determined. Joe will be sadly missed by many.

Memorial contributions may donated to St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund; P.O. Box 291 Canton, New York 13617.

Family and friends are encouraged to share photos, memories and online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Fire
Person suffers burns in town of Croghan repair shop fire
Candles
Charles S. Peters, 83, of Chaumont
Barbara L. Soluri, 53, of 139 Monroe Ave., Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on April 13,...
Barbara L. Soluri, 53, of Watertown
Faye LaLonde, 95, passed away Tuesday evening, April 12th, at River Hospital, surrounded by her...
Faye LaLonde, 95, of Alexandria Bay

Obituaries

Candles
Francis Elvin Parish, 86, of Adams
Dianne Lynn Peckham passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Samaritan Summit...
Dianne Lynn Peckham, of Redwood
Candles
Eileen Doris Peck, 89, formerly of Harrisville
Lowell Franklin Russell (Rusty), age 88 of Newton Falls, NY passed away on April 11, 2022, a...
Lowell Franklin Russell (Rusty), 88, of Newton Falls
SUNY Upstate Medical University
Upstate Medical University looks to buy Crouse Hospital
New York state has issued an order to ban all fowl auctions and other events to purchase, sell,...
Poultry auctions banned in New York