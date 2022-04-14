Rodney J. Babbitt “Joe”, 86, of Waddington

Rodney J. Babbitt “Joe”, age 86, passed away on Saturday April 9th, 2022, surrounded by his daughters. (Funeral Home)

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Rodney J. Babbitt “Joe”, age 86, passed away on Saturday April 9th, 2022, surrounded by his daughters.

Joe was born in Norwood, NY on April 2, 1936, to the late Rodney A. Babbitt and Katherine Jarvis Babbitt. He was a graduate of Clifton Fine High School in Star Lake, NY in 1954.

Joe enlisted into the United States Army in 1954, was stationed in France and was honorably discharged in 1957. He then graduated from Syracuse School of Business.

Joe created three successful businesses after college. He was fortunate to create The St. Lawrence Experience as his last business, doing what he loved. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, guiding, camping, telling stories about his adventures to family and friends, training his walker hounds and running them in field trials, even winning championships and several trophies. He also enjoyed reading, telling some great jokes and just sitting by a camp fire enjoying the nature surrounding him.

Joe is survived by three children; Mary Lou Ross, Janine Wright, Katelin Babbitt, and three stepchildren; Jennifer Nightingale, Jessica Braman, and Michael Braman; six grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was also survived by six siblings and predeceased by two siblings.

In accordance to his wishes there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held at The St. Lawrence Experience at a date to be determined. Joe will be sadly missed by many.

Memorial contributions may donated to St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund; P.O. Box 291 Canton, New York 13617.

