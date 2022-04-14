Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: we share our favorites

Emily Griffin has our weekly look at our favorite photos and videos shared by our viewers.

(WWNY) - There are signs of spring in the north country. Crocuses are blooming in the town of Watson and a red-winged blackbird is singing in Richville. Thanks to Sue Matuszczak and Sharon Dafoe for those pics.

The St. Lawrence River is bustling with boats again, as seen in a photo taken by Zach Zimmerman in Clayton.

Next we go to the NoCoCon Adult Cosplay event that was in Watertown’s Salmon Run Mall. Plenty of cool characters were seen there. The photos were shared by Ember.

April is Month of the Military Child. 10th Mountain Division soldiers from Troop 1-89 teamed up with Calcium Primary’s PTO to hand out purple beads to military kids. Michelle Walters shared those shots.

And in perhaps the most relatable video shared this week, Sharon Chase says her three dogs just go crazy whenever our Chef Chris Manning commercial comes on the TV. Can you blame them?

If you have pics or video you’d like to share, just Send It To 7. You can also find the link on our website and mobile app.

Check out more of the pics and videos our viewers sent in below.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.