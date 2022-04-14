Advertisement

Town taking over former prison’s water system

The town of Watertown is taking over the water tower and water system on the property of the now-closed Watertown Correctional Facility.
The town of Watertown is taking over the water tower and water system on the property of the now-closed Watertown Correctional Facility.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The town of Watertown is taking over the water tower and water system on the property of the now-closed Watertown Correctional Facility.

The town fed water to the prison through Water District Number 4 and then the pipes on the prison property fed water to 40 nearby homes.

There’s also a water treatment facility on the prison property.

Now the state says the town of Watertown is currently in control of the operation and maintenance of the water system.

The transfer of the system has not yet been completed.

The prison closed a year ago.

