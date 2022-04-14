Advertisement

Upstate Medical University looks to buy Crouse Hospital

SUNY Upstate Medical University
SUNY Upstate Medical University(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Two Syracuse hospitals used by north country residents could soon become one.

SUNY Upstate Medical University plans to buy Crouse Hospital.

The move will require state approval.

Crouse is a non-profit facility and would be renamed Upstate Crouse Hospital.

Combined, the healthcare system would have more than 13,000 employees, 1,200 hospital beds, and offer more than 70 specialties.

Upstate said the deal is not expected to result in any job losses, and the current unions would be recognized.

How much is the deal worth? Financial terms have not been disclosed.

