Watertown putting projects back out to bid

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s $3 million facelift for parts of downtown is going back out to bid because no contractors bid on the project the first time around.

More space to walk, better lighting, and an overall better experience are all things Watertown is looking to do with its downtown streetscape project.

However, the first deadline for the project received zero bids, causing city planning to have to widen its search.

“We’re going to cast a very wide net on the rebid,” said City Planner Geoff Urda.

He says their engineering firm, Barton and Loguidice, reached out to local contractors to see why no interest was shown and many said the same thing.

“Construction contractors basically have their choice of what they want to bid on and some of the feedback we got is that there are so many projects out there to bid on, there are only so many bids that they can work on and submit at any one time,” said Urda.

This is one piece of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, winning $10 million in state money 5 years ago.

And its price tag has risen to $3.2 million, more than double what the city budgeted, due to things like inflation and Covid-related supply chain issues.

City officials say they have the funds to cover the additional costs so now, it’s just about finding the right contractor to complete the project and make Court Street more people-friendly

“Court Street, in general, will just be so much more activated when this is done. It will facilitate a pedestrian environment and facilitate commerce,” said Urda.

Urda says they hope to have the new bid out soon with the deadline set for the end of May.

However, the pushed-back timeline will move the completion date back to summer 2023.

