Will be power stay on at Hotis Motel?

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The owners of the Hotis Motel owe thousands of dollars to National Grid and it could be at the point where the power gets shut off. That’s according to the man who used to be the property manager. He’s not anymore but still is involved in things at the Hotis.

“Simple, you got to pay $1,926.81 within the next five days. And I’ve had this for a couple of days now.”

While not the property manager anymore for the Hotis motel, Walt VanTassel says he is still handling some things there. At the top of the list: getting a utility bill paid. He says money is due now or National Grid could cut the power. He adds it’s a small part of a larger bill totaling $11,644.30.

Tammy Higby lives at the Hotis. She has gone through a lot - first, no water over the winter. Then problems with the sewer system, and now she may lose power - something she learned from VanTassel - not the property owners or National Grid.

“I’m thinking that people are going to get pretty angry because number one they won’t be able to cook. They’ll have no hot water...They won’t be able to charge cell phones,” said Higby.

As tenants fear losing their power, 7 News has learned the property owners were cited with several code violations back in February after the town of Pamelia had an engineering firm inspect the property.

The report says the structure is unsafe. The firm found the basement walls are failing, are significantly angled, and could collapse. It noted flooding in the basement was within 1 foot of the floor joists, indicating the water was 4 to 5 feet deep, and it cites electrical violations, noting things like exposed live wires and panel box wiring issues.

The town told the property owners to have the building back to full compliance by March 8.

Higby hopes things get better because she has few other options.

‘I’m here because I have a few animals. Two service dogs and a couple of cats. And I can’t seem to find anybody that will let us keep them,” she said.

The town threatened to fine the property owners if changes weren’t made.

Town Supervisor Scott Allan says no fines have been issued because several improvements have been made.

As for whether the power bill has been paid - no one knows.

VanTassel and tenants say they are having a tough time getting in touch with the property owners.

The residents are waiting to see if the power stays on or gets cut off.

