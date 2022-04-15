3 arrested for allegedly making meth

TOWN OF LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for allegedly making methamphetamine.

Deputies were on hand to assist state parole officials with a check of a residence at 7120 Kerwin Road in the town of Leyden. Officials said they found items consistent with an active meth lab.

The New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team was called in and removed approximately five ounces of

methamphetamine oil and other hazardous materials.

Deputies charged two people who lived in the home, 34-year-old Joseph Hutchins and 43-year-old Casey Turk, and an unnamed 18-year-old with felony counts of unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, conspiracy, and criminal possession of a controlled substance. All three were arraigned and sent to Lewis County Jail without bail to await further court proceedings.

Hutchins is currently on parole.

Members of the Lewis County Drug Task Force and Lowville Police Department helped with the investigation.

