Advertisement

3 arrested for allegedly making meth

Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
Lewis County Sheriff Arrest(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for allegedly making methamphetamine.

Deputies were on hand to assist state parole officials with a check of a residence at 7120 Kerwin Road in the town of Leyden. Officials said they found items consistent with an active meth lab.

The New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team was called in and removed approximately five ounces of

methamphetamine oil and other hazardous materials.

Deputies charged two people who lived in the home, 34-year-old Joseph Hutchins and 43-year-old Casey Turk, and an unnamed 18-year-old with felony counts of unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, conspiracy, and criminal possession of a controlled substance. All three were arraigned and sent to Lewis County Jail without bail to await further court proceedings.

Hutchins is currently on parole.

Members of the Lewis County Drug Task Force and Lowville Police Department helped with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
Person suffers burns in town of Croghan repair shop fire
Fire broke out early Friday morning at Joann's Sewing Headquarters in Felts Mills.
Felts Mills business damaged in early morning fire
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man wields baseball bat, charged with assault
SNAP Benefits
Watertown woman allegedly stole $58K in welfare benefits
The Eatery
New eatery opens in downtown Watertown

Latest News

Northland Estates
Mobile home park’s water woes could end soon
Good Friday Cross Walk
Good Friday Cross Walk held in person this year
Drive-in
Area drive-ins open for the season
The CDC's Covid Community Levels map
CDC recommends masks in tri-county region due to high Covid risk