3 cannabis stores officially open on St. Regis Mohawk land

Adults can legally buy cannabis products on St. Regis Mohawk tribal land in Akwesasne.
Adults can legally buy cannabis products on St. Regis Mohawk tribal land in Akwesasne.(Brendan White)
By Zach Grady
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Adults can legally buy cannabis products on St. Regis Mohawk tribal land in Akwesasne.

King Canna, Weedway, and Budders are the first three tribally licensed cannabis stores regulated by the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Cannabis Control Board. The three stores cut the ribbons on their grand openings Friday, sparking what some believe could be a billion-dollar industry for the state.

“New York state is predicting a $1.3 billion boom and if we can get even 20% of that, is amazing,” said Tribal Chief Ron LaFrance.

“Those are going to be operating two shifts a day at least retail. Two or three shifts in cultivation. There are tremendous employment opportunities that are here today, and that are going to be coming also in the future,” said Tribal Chief Michael Connors.

The income from fees collected on cannabis sales will be put toward several different programs and facilities throughout the tribe including elder care, road maintenance, and educational scholarships.

