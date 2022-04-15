AdironDUCK Race & Pancake Breakfast will be in-person

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 28th Annual AdironDUCK Race and Pancake Breakfast will be in-person this month after being held virtually during the pandemic.

Bill Waite and his son, Joseph, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday. Watch their interview above.

The AdironDUCK Race and Pancake Breakfast will be held on April 24 at the Oswegatchie Educational Center o Long Pond Road in Croghan.

The day begins with an “All You Can Eat” Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. until noon.

At 1 p.m., organizers will be dumping as many as 10,000 rubber ducks into the Oswegatchie River. The adopters of the first 15 ducks to cross the gates will receive cash prizes including a $2,000 grand prize.

Ducks may be adopted on the day of the race. Ducks are raced at 1 PM.

The annual “AdironDUCK 6K Trail Run, Walk, or Ride” will be held at 10 a.m. Participants will travel around Long Pond on a mixed trail system. This is a self-timed event.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Oswegatchie Summer Program Fund which provides youth scholarships and funds for improvements to the summer program.

If you cannot attend but wish to adopt a duck, you can do so by visiting www.adironduckrace.com. For any other information, call 315-346-1222.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.