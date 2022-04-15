Area drive-ins open for the season

TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - Rain or shine, the drive-ins are open for the season.

The snacks are ready and the screen is prepped - Black River Drive-In has its first movie showings of the year Friday night.

The owner is hoping for a bounce-back year. He says 2021 was the worst year the drive-in has ever had.

That’s because fewer movies were released and many came out on streaming platforms while they were in theaters.

“I’m looking forward to this year being a much better year, a great year. We’ve got a lot of product available for the screen. I ran the projector last night and tuned it up, made sure it’s in sharp focus so it’s ready to roll. Tonight should be a great night,” said Loren Knapp, owner of Black River Drive-In.

Bay Drive-In in Alexandria Bay is also opening for the season Friday night.

