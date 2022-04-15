Athlete of the Week: Parker Kristoff

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a 3-sport star from South Lewis who has been a force on the football field, basketball court and baseball diamond for the Falcons. His efforts earning him this week’s title.

Parker Kristoff is putting up a great senior year.

In football he’s a First- Team All- League selection, MVP of the Senior All-Star game, on defense 26 tackles and 2 sacks, on offense an unstoppable ball carrier with power.

In basketball, he averaged 16 points and 9 rebounds a game and was Frontier League All-Star and C Division MVP.

And he’s already putting together impressive numbers on the baseball diamond.

A great 3 sport star.

Parker is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for April 15, 2022.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

