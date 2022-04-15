Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Parker Kristoff

By Mel Busler
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a 3-sport star from South Lewis who has been a force on the football field, basketball court and baseball diamond for the Falcons. His efforts earning him this week’s title.

Parker Kristoff is putting up a great senior year.

In football he’s a First- Team All- League selection, MVP of the Senior All-Star game, on defense 26 tackles and 2 sacks, on offense an unstoppable ball carrier with power.

In basketball, he averaged 16 points and 9 rebounds a game and was Frontier League All-Star and C Division MVP.

And he’s already putting together impressive numbers on the baseball diamond.

A great 3 sport star.

Parker is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for April 15, 2022.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
Person suffers burns in town of Croghan repair shop fire
Fire broke out early Friday morning at Joann's Sewing Headquarters in Felts Mills.
Felts Mills business damaged in early morning fire
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man wields baseball bat, charged with assault
SNAP Benefits
Watertown woman allegedly stole $58K in welfare benefits
Potsdam Police Department
Man allegedly holds, touches victim at Potsdam business

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Parker Kristoff
WWNY
Academic All-Star: Shayla Kriigel
WWNY
WWNY Academic All-Star: Shayla Kriigel
Career-Tech All-Star: Payen Ashley
Career-Tech All-Star: Payen Ashley