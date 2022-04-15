Advertisement

‘Badge of honor’ to be sanctioned by Russia, Stefanik says

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik(Gray Television)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WWNY) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was recently sanctioned by Russia -- and is proud of it.

“It is a badge of honor to be sanctioned by the corrupt and authoritarian Kremlin,” she said in a statement

It’s not an exclusive club, though. Earlier this week the Kremlin announced it was barring 398 House members from entering the country.

Russian officials say it was in retaliation for the U.S. sanctioning 328 members of the Duma, the lower house of Russia’s parliament, on March 24.

“Together with other current legislators, who, like Speaker N. Pelosi, were denied entry to the Russian Federation earlier, all U.S. congressmen were subjected to ‘listing’ on the basis of reciprocity,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Here is Stefanik’s full response:

“It is a badge of honor to be sanctioned by the corrupt and authoritarian Kremlin. I am proud to have one of the toughest records in Congress when it comes to standing up to the actions of Russia and their bloodthirsty war criminal dictator Vladimir Putin. Prior to the invasion, I introduced crippling sanctions. Russia’s performative sanctions against me will not stop me from holding Russia accountable and speaking the truth about Russia’s genocide against the Ukrainian people. Russia’s actions are an atrocity, and Vladimir Putin is a thug. I will continue to hold him and his cronies accountable for their war crimes.”

