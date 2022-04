MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Bruce A. Larabee, 83, of County Route 42A, peacefully passed away Friday afternoon, April 15, 2022 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Margie and James Casella.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.

