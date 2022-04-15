CDC recommends masks in tri-county region due to high Covid risk

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence are among a dozen counties in the U.S. where the risk of getting Covid-19 is so high that masks are recommended.

That’s according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC’s Covid Community Levels map is color-coded. It shows every county in the United States as either high risk in orange, medium risk in yellow or low risk in green.

According to the map, 12 counties nationwide are orange, or high risk. Ten of them are in upstate New York, including 3 in the north country.

The other counties are Broome, Cayuga, Onondaga, Oswego, Seneca, Tioga, and Wayne.

Two counties in Kansas are considered high-risk according to the national map.

The CDC recommends people in high-risk counties:

Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions

The CDC calculates its data based on new Covid cases and hospital admissions per 100,000 population over 7-days. It also looks at the percentage of inpatient beds occupied by Covid patients using a 7-day average.

The state lifted its mask mandate for most indoor public spaces in February and schools in March.

