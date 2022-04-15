Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re going to have sunny skies and warm temperatures today.

Your best bets for enjoying the outdoors will be in the morning and afternoon.

It will be windy, though. There’s a wind advisory for Jefferson County from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

There’s a high wind warning for southwestern and northern St. Lawrence County from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Southeastern parts of the county have a wind advisory for the same timeframe.

We could see gusts to 50 miles per hour. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 50s.

Rain starts this evening and sticks with us overnight. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

We could see lingering showers Saturday morning. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.

It will be partly sunny and in the mid-40s on Easter Sunday.

Monday will be partly sunny and in the low 50s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs close to 50.

It will be cloudy and breezy on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

