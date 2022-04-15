Advertisement

Felts Mills business damaged in early morning fire

Fire broke out at Joann's Sewing Headquarters in Felts Mills early Friday morning.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a business in the town of Rutland early Friday morning.

Crews were called in shortly after 1 a.m. to fight the fire at Joann’s Sewing Headquarters on the corner of State Route 3 and Cemetery Road in Felts Mills.

Several departments were on scene to battle the blaze, including Felts Mills, Great Bend, Black River, Deferiet, and Fort Drum.

The fire was out by 5:30 a.m. and crews were working on an overhaul of the structure.

