Fire destroys Watertown man’s apartment day before he allegedly robs a bank

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day before he allegedly robbed a bank, a Watertown man’s apartment was destroyed by fire.

We’re talking about 33-year-old Charles Pratt, who’s accused of robbing a bank in Monticello, New York last Friday.

The day before that, on Thursday, city fire officials say a blaze broke out inside Pratt’s apartment at 321 Stone Street (see photos below).

Police and fire officials say Pratt was not on the scene when they arrived. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Pratt is accused of robbing an M&T Bank by passing the teller a note saying he had a gun and wanted money. He was arrested the next day, Saturday, and ordered held without bail in Sullivan County jail.

According to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Pratt has previous convictions for arson, reckless endangerment, and promoting a sexual performance by a child. He’s a registered sex offender.

In May 2020, Pratt was charged with arson and other criminal counts.

At the time, sheriff’s deputies said Pratt was under the influence of drugs when he set blankets, a towel, and a pillow on fire at an Evans Mills house where he was living.

321 Stone Street following April 7 fire (WWNY)

