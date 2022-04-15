Advertisement

Fire destroys Watertown man’s apartment day before he allegedly robs a bank

Members of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office escort 33-year-old Charles Pratt of Watertown...
Members of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office escort 33-year-old Charles Pratt of Watertown to his arraignment Monday morning. He's accused of robbing a bank in Monticello, N.Y.(Sullivan County Sheriff's Office)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day before he allegedly robbed a bank, a Watertown man’s apartment was destroyed by fire.

We’re talking about 33-year-old Charles Pratt, who’s accused of robbing a bank in Monticello, New York last Friday.

The day before that, on Thursday, city fire officials say a blaze broke out inside Pratt’s apartment at 321 Stone Street (see photos below).

Police and fire officials say Pratt was not on the scene when they arrived. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Pratt is accused of robbing an M&T Bank by passing the teller a note saying he had a gun and wanted money. He was arrested the next day, Saturday, and ordered held without bail in Sullivan County jail.

According to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Pratt has previous convictions for arson, reckless endangerment, and promoting a sexual performance by a child. He’s a registered sex offender.

In May 2020, Pratt was charged with arson and other criminal counts.

At the time, sheriff’s deputies said Pratt was under the influence of drugs when he set blankets, a towel, and a pillow on fire at an Evans Mills house where he was living.

321 Stone Street following April 7 fire
321 Stone Street following April 7 fire(WWNY)
321 Stone Street following April 7 fire
321 Stone Street following April 7 fire(WWNY)

