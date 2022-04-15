Forgery alleged in Democratic race for NY-21

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - There’s a claim that some of the signatures on congressional candidate Matt Putorti’s nominating petitions are forgeries.

Putorti is seeking the Democratic nomination for NY-21, the seat in congress which takes in most of northern New York.

Another Matt, Matt Castelli, is also seeking the Democratic nomination for the seat. A Castelli supporter from St. Lawrence County filed detailed objections to Putorti’s nominating petitions Thursday with the state Board of Elections.

One of the claims made by the Castelli supporter, Jason Clark - a Democratic Party official in St. Lawrence County - is that some signatures on Putorti’s petitions are forgeries. Clark is trying to knock Putorti off the ballot, so that Castelli is the only Democrat running against incumbent Republican congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

“This is a serious offense in election law,” Clark said Friday.

“In this case, forged signatures were actually filed.”

Clark’s submission to the state Board of Elections lists more than a thousand signatures which could be ruled invalid, he said.

Many of the objections other than forgery concern details - whether the person signing the petition’s address is listed correctly, or whether they’re actually a member of the Democratic party - and there is an overall objection that Putorti didn’t accurately describe what office he’s seeking.

Jim Long, Putorti’s lawyer, dismissed the claims.

“They’re throwing everything against the wall, hoping something will stick,” he said Friday.

The Board of Elections can only rule on the validity of the individual signatures and not on the question of fraud, he said.

“I’ve been doing election law for 40 years, and I don’t have any qualms about Matt’s petitions surviving.”

The Board of Elections will hold a hearing next week, Long said, and likely rule on the validity of the signatures shortly after.

On the question of forgery, Clark can file a lawsuit, or - he said - the matter may go to the Clinton County District Attorney or the state Attorney General.

“We’re going to seek further counsel on that,” he said.

Whether Putorti is knocked off the ballot now, or goes on to compete in a June 28 Democratic primary, either Putorti or Castelli will face the nearly impossible task of beating Stefanik. She is now the number three Republican in the House of Representatives, is a formidable fund-raiser, and has a large presence on right wing media.

On top of that, NY-21, the congressional district, was always heavily Republican, but after the state legislature redrew political lines earlier this year, there are now even more Republican voters in the district - 66,000 more Republicans than Democrats.

The Democratic infighting over petitions prompted Alex DeGrasse, Senior Advisor to Stefanik, to weigh in Friday.

“North country Democrats are in free fall,” he said.

