Good Friday Cross Walk held in person this year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the first time in two years, the annual Good Friday Cross Walk returned in person.

Christians gathered in Watertown to follow and retrace the last steps of Jesus’ life on Earth, which led to his crucifixion.

Carrying a wooden cross, the group made more than a dozen stops along the way at local churches and landmarks.

At each stop, local clergy led a litany of prayer, scripture, and song.

“It was wonderful having everyone closer together and being able to converse with them, and share the wonderful story of the path Christ walked in his last moments of life,” said Marietta Kitto, who helped lead the walk.

This was the 24th year for Watertown’s Good Friday Cross Walk.

