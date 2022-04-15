Advertisement

Highlights & scores: lacrosse & baseball action from St. Lawrence County

By Rob Krone
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy day of action on both the college and high school schedule up north Thursday.

Two north country rivals met in a women’s college lacrosse battle in Canton Thursday afternoon.

We have highlights from that, along with boys’ Northern Athletic Conference lacrosse and non-league baseball action.

Two Route 11 rivals met as the Lady Roos of SUNY Canton hosted SUNY Potsdam.

First quarter: the visitors take the lead when Anita Reitano connects off the free position. It’s 1-0 SUNY Potsdam.

Less than a minute later it’s Hannah Stevenson denting net and it’s 2-0 SUNY Potsdam.

With the score 3-0 the Lady Roos get on the board when Maddy Caron tickles twine. SUNY Potsdam leads 4-2 after one.

Second quarter: The Lady Roos get to within 1 when Stephanie Thayer scores her 21st of the season. It’s 4-3 SUNY Potsdam.

With the Lady Bears up 5-4, Ellarose LeMay nets her 12th of the season. It’s 5-all at the half.

Third quarter: It’s 6-5 SUNY Potsdam when Samantha Dayter scores her 52nd goal of the season, knotting the score at 6.

But SUNY Potsdam scores 3 unanswered -- the last by Mallory Marks -- to lead 9-6 after three.

Fourth quarter: The Lady Bears add to their lead when Marks scores on the doorstep. It’s 10-6 SUNY Potsdam.

Caron gets that one back for the lady roos to make it a 10-7 contest.

Then it’s Dayter with the rocket, pulling the Lady Roos to within 2 at 10-8.

Less than two minutes later, Dayter goes top shelf to pull the Lady Roos within 1.

But Julia Blair scores as time expires to give SUNY Potsdam an 11-9 win over SUNY Canton.

Two unbeatens met in boys NAC lacrosse as Canton hosted Salmon River.

Crayton Cree connects. Salmon River is on top 2-0.

Warren Oakes’ shot trickles across the line, making it 3-0.

Josh Aldous answers for the Golden Bears. Canton is down 8-3.

Hayden Todd makes the save on the Kade Hearn shot.

Ryan Thomas-Robertson connects as Salmon River beats Canton 13-4.

Canton hosted Carthage in a non-league baseball contest.

Fifth inning: Canton is up 1-0. Aaron Luther singles to center and Carthage goes on top 2-1.

Then it’s Garret Decillis with the grounder, upping the Carthage lead to 3-1.

Bottom five: Nate Romano’s blooper to left plates a run for the Golden Bears.

Then it’s Daven-glen Lafaver with the blooper to center that falls and plates another run.

On the base- loaded walk, a run scores. On the pass ball, David Zuhlsdorf comes home all the way from second.

Scotty Ahlfeld then drives a shot to center, plating a pair of runs.

Luke Wentworth’s base hit ends it as Canton beats Carthage 14-3.

Thursday’s local scores

High school baseball

Canton 14, Carthage 3

Women’s college lacrosse

SUNY Potsdam 11, SUNY Canton 9

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Salmon River 13, Canton 4

