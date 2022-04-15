Advertisement

Hochul hits election hurdle in running mate’s arrest

Brian Benjamin embraces Gov. Kathy Hochul during an event in Harlem after she made him...
Brian Benjamin embraces Gov. Kathy Hochul during an event in Harlem after she made him lieutenant governor, Aug. 26, 2021.(Mary Altaffer | AP / Mary Altaffer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will have to maneuver the sudden arrest and resignation of her running mate and lieutenant governor on bribery charges as she tries to win her party’s nomination in June.

But it’s unclear whether it will endanger her primary bid in the end.

Hochul became the state’s first woman governor in August when she took over for Democrat Andrew Cuomo, who resigned amid allegations he sexually harassed 11 women, which he denied.

Political observers and Democratic strategists say it’s unclear whether Benjamin’s arrest and resignation alone will be enough for her two primary challengers to wrest the party nomination from Hochul.

