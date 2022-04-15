Advertisement

James F. Monaghan, 82, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - James F. Monaghan, 82, formerly of 222 State Street, died peacefully Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing.  Mr. Monaghan was born on September 11, 1939, in Carthage, New York the son of the late Victor & Leona (Brockway) Monaghan.

Services will be held privately by his family. A full obituary will be published on Monday.

Arrangements are incomplete and are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Wind warning
Wind causes power outages in parts of region
Credit: Pixabay
Local churches eager to celebrate Easter without Covid restrictions
This week on Blast From the Past, we go back to 1998 when spring fever hit the north country.
Blast From the Past: spring fever in 1998
Adults can legally buy cannabis products on St. Regis Mohawk tribal land in Akwesasne.
3 cannabis stores officially open on St. Regis Mohawk land

Obituaries

Thomas Ian Munford, 28, passed away, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, due to complications of Juvenile...
Thomas Ian Munford, 28, of Theresa
Members of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office escort 33-year-old Charles Pratt of Watertown...
Fire destroys Watertown man’s apartment day before he allegedly robs a bank
Mr. Monroe passed on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his home under the care of St. Lawrence...
Wendel Thomas Monroe, 83, of Ogdensburg
Candles
Nancy A. Howard, 85, of Watertown
Northland Estates
Mobile home park’s water woes could end soon
Good Friday Cross Walk
Good Friday Cross Walk held in person this year