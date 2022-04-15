James F. Monaghan, 82, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - James F. Monaghan, 82, formerly of 222 State Street, died peacefully Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing. Mr. Monaghan was born on September 11, 1939, in Carthage, New York the son of the late Victor & Leona (Brockway) Monaghan.

Services will be held privately by his family. A full obituary will be published on Monday.

Arrangements are incomplete and are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.