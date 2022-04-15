Lisa M. Lutz, 54, of Edwards

Lisa M. Lutz, age 54, of Edwards, NY, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at her home under the loving care of her sister and St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Lisa M. Lutz, age 54, of Edwards, NY, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at her home under the loving care of her sister and St. Lawrence Valley Hospice.

There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Edwards. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home. Condolences and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Lisa was born on July 11, 1967 in Gouverneur to the late Bertrand and Diane (Barker) Lutz. She was very active with the Special Olympics and had won several medals and ribbons. She was a huge Mickey Mouse fan, loved watching 70′s Game Shows, listening to all kinds of music and just being outdoors.

Surviving is her sister, Laurie Paige; a niece and two nephews, Justin, Heather and Jimmy Paige; a step-father, Tom Campbell; two step sisters, Ruby Douglas-Hess and Elizabeth Brown; a step brother, Ronald “Buddy” White Jr. and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Lisa is predeceased by her parents, Bertrand Lutz and Diane Campbell; a brother, Bertrand Lutz Jr.; her step mother, Ruth Lutz and a great nephew, Kenneth King Paige.

