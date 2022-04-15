Local churches eager to celebrate Easter without Covid restrictions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Churches in the north country are preparing for their Easter services as COVID regulations are virtually gone.

At the Rock Church on Good Friday, they’re still moving into a temporary location in downtown Watertown.

“At our Hinds Road location we were kind of far out and it was kind of hard for people to get to us,” said Brandie Albert, church administrator, The Rock Church.

The 10 a.m. Easter service will be the first in the new location in Top of the Square, and the first in a couple of years where COVID isn’t at top of mind for the congregation.

“We hear from so many people - the lack of connection. It’s so good to have modern technology and to be able to go to church online, that’s amazing, but it’s nothing like being together with one another, being able to fellowship, and to be able to minister,” said Albert.

At First Baptist Church, just across Public Square, Reverend Jeff Smith says meeting in person is so important.

For some people in his congregation, Smith says that Sunday service is the only time they get out during the week.

“A lot of times, the only time they leave their houses or apartments is to come to church. So we want to be available for all of those who are in need, who want to come and fellowship, and love and be loved,” he said.

Last year, Alexandria Bay Baptist Church and a group of others got creative, hosting a drive-in Easter service at area drive-ins.

This year, they’ll ditch the rows of cars for rows of chairs, back in person at the church for a sunrise service at 6 a.m. and Easter service at 11.

Albert at the Rock Church says Easter can represent a fresh start.

“Easter is all about hope and renewal and that’s what we’re excited to share with the people this coming Sunday and throughout the year,” she said.

An apt message after a long few years of COVID.

