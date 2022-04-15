Advertisement

Local churches eager to celebrate Easter without Covid restrictions

Credit: Pixabay
Credit: Pixabay(MGN)
By Garrett Domblewski
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Churches in the north country are preparing for their Easter services as COVID regulations are virtually gone.

At the Rock Church on Good Friday, they’re still moving into a temporary location in downtown Watertown.

“At our Hinds Road location we were kind of far out and it was kind of hard for people to get to us,” said Brandie Albert, church administrator, The Rock Church.

The 10 a.m. Easter service will be the first in the new location in Top of the Square, and the first in a couple of years where COVID isn’t at top of mind for the congregation.

“We hear from so many people - the lack of connection. It’s so good to have modern technology and to be able to go to church online, that’s amazing, but it’s nothing like being together with one another, being able to fellowship, and to be able to minister,” said Albert.

At First Baptist Church, just across Public Square, Reverend Jeff Smith says meeting in person is so important.

For some people in his congregation, Smith says that Sunday service is the only time they get out during the week.

“A lot of times, the only time they leave their houses or apartments is to come to church. So we want to be available for all of those who are in need, who want to come and fellowship, and love and be loved,” he said.

Last year, Alexandria Bay Baptist Church and a group of others got creative, hosting a drive-in Easter service at area drive-ins.

This year, they’ll ditch the rows of cars for rows of chairs, back in person at the church for a sunrise service at 6 a.m. and Easter service at 11.

Albert at the Rock Church says Easter can represent a fresh start.

“Easter is all about hope and renewal and that’s what we’re excited to share with the people this coming Sunday and throughout the year,” she said.

An apt message after a long few years of COVID.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
Person suffers burns in town of Croghan repair shop fire
Fire broke out early Friday morning at Joann's Sewing Headquarters in Felts Mills.
Felts Mills business damaged in early morning fire
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man wields baseball bat, charged with assault
SNAP Benefits
Watertown woman allegedly stole $58K in welfare benefits
Potsdam Police Department
Man allegedly holds, touches victim at Potsdam business

Latest News

Wind warning
Wind causes power outages in parts of region
This week on Blast From the Past, we go back to 1998 when spring fever hit the north country.
Blast From the Past: spring fever in 1998
Adults can legally buy cannabis products on St. Regis Mohawk tribal land in Akwesasne.
3 cannabis stores officially open on St. Regis Mohawk land
Members of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office escort 33-year-old Charles Pratt of Watertown...
Fire destroys Watertown man’s apartment day before he allegedly robs a bank