Man allegedly holds, touches victim at Potsdam business

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A North Lawrence man is accused of forcibly touching someone at a Potsdam business.

Village police say 57-year-old Michael Rottier was accused in a complaint they received around 4 a.m. Monday of holding and touching the victim at a Market Street business.

Rottier was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree harassment, and forcible touching.

He was ticketed on the charges and released.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.