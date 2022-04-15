Man allegedly holds, touches victim at Potsdam business
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A North Lawrence man is accused of forcibly touching someone at a Potsdam business.
Village police say 57-year-old Michael Rottier was accused in a complaint they received around 4 a.m. Monday of holding and touching the victim at a Market Street business.
Rottier was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree harassment, and forcible touching.
He was ticketed on the charges and released.
