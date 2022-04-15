Mobile home park’s water woes could end soon
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Water woes at a town of Watertown mobile home park could come to an end as the town looks into extending a water line to the park.
Problems bubbled up for residents of Northland Estates off Route 11, south of the city of Watertown.
The community went through a 9-day period of having no water back in January. Residents said back then that water main breaks have been a recurring problem in the community for years.
Now the town will spend up to $25,000 to see if the town can extend a water line to the property.
Town officials say they’ll know more if this is a viable option in May.
