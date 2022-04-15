Advertisement

Nancy A. Howard, 85, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Apr. 15, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nancy A. Howard, 85, passed away Monday, April 11th, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep Home where she was a resident for two years.

There are no services scheduled. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery following cremation.

She is survived by two daughters, Michelle (Jeffrey) Patchin, Watertown and Cindy (Kevin) Downey, Brownville; many grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren; two sisters Audrey Conway and Judy Shaver, both of Watertown; many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by four sons Charles Jr, Robert, Richard and John Howard and a daughter Cathy Ayres; a granddaughter Tracy; a brother Walter Conway and four sisters Donna Shaver, Linda Shirley and June.

Nancy was born in Watertown, March 12, 1937, a daughter to Walter and Viola Belcher Conway. She married Charles Howard Sr., May 9th, 1954. Mr. Howard passed away April 10th, 2000.

Nancy worked for several years at Watertown Linen and the Felts Mills Linen company.

Nancy enjoyed Bingo, shopping and scratching lotto tickets. Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com

