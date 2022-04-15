New York’s 1st marijuana growing licenses go to 52 farmers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York approved 52 licenses that will allow hemp farmers to get a head start on growing marijuana for the state’s upcoming adult market.

The state Cannabis Control Board approved the licenses under a new law that allows hemp cultivators to grow marijuana for the legal recreational market for two years.

Hemp is a type of cannabis plant with lower levels of THC, marijuana’s active ingredient.

The granting of the licenses now means farmers will be able to take advantage of this year’s growing season.

Farmers will be limited to one acre outdoors or a little more than half that space in a greenhouse.

