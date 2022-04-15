Ramona Lawrence, 95, of Lisbon

Ramona Lawrence, 95, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the Massena Hospital where she had been a patient for a short time. (Funeral Home)

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Ramona Lawrence, 95, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the Massena Hospital where she had been a patient for a short time.

Ramona was born July 7, 1926 in Canton, a daughter of Clarence S. and Lestine E. (Ray) Cota. In her younger years, Ramona worked at J.J. Newberry’s, the snack bar at Gray Lanes and was a waitress at the Evergreens. On October 6, 1946 Ramona was married to Clifford Lawrence at the Canton United Methodist Church. During much of her married life, Ramona was a homemaker, raising her family and helping to run the family farm.

Ramona was a 65 year member of the VFW Post 1231 Auxiliary, of which she was a member of their bowling team, she was a member of the Morley Fire Ladies Auxiliary, she crocheted blankets for Binky Patrol and was a long time member of T.O.P.S. and K.O.P.S.

Ramona is survived by her children, Larry (Florence) Lawrence and Beverly Murray, Mary (Lyle) Cota and Ronald Bouchard; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Clarence and Lestine, she is predeceased by her husband Clifford, step-mother, Dorothy Murray, brothers, Clarence Jr., Richard and Roderick Cota and by her son-in-law, Richard “Dick” Murray.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Campbell (Flackville) Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Ramona Lawrence are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

