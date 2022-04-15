Advertisement

SPCA: a whole lot of cats

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are so many cats available for adoption at the Jefferson County SPCA.

Medical director Janea Bartlett said the shelter recently took in 34 cats and six litters of kittens.

Most, she said, are torties and calicos and range in age from a day old to 12 to 15 years old.

And within the next eight weeks, there will be “kittens galore.”

There’s also a steady stream of dogs coming to the shelter and getting adopted.

You can find out more and check out available pets at jeffersoncountyspca.org and on the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can call the shelter at 315-782-3260.

