Thomas Ian Munford, 28, of Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Thomas Ian Munford, 28, passed away, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, due to complications of Juvenile Diabetes.

Born in El Paso, TX, raised in Germany and moved to Theresa, NY, in 2008 and graduated from Indian River High School. He delivered food and drove Uber until obtaining his commercial drivers license at NTTS. Thomas was driving for US Express at the time of his death.

Thomas lit up the room with that smile of his. He had a heart of gold, was smart, witty, stubborn and funny and he would help anyone who was in need. Thomas greatly impacted his family, friends and even strangers. He loved his family, life and over the road trucking. Cowboy as he named himself, loved to fish, swim, BBQ and spend time with family.

He will be greatly missed by his parents, Kerstin and Scott White; his siblings, Aaron, Ryan, Kelsi and Chloe with partners; his father, Russell Munford with wife; his girlfriend, Christina Russo with Jeremiah; maternal and paternal grandparents; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be 2-5 pm Monday, April 18, 2022 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. A Celebration of Life will be right after calling hours, at Grace Community Church, 110 Antwerp Rd., Theresa, NY 13691.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Central New York Autism Society of America, 4465 E. Genesee Street, PMB 252, Dewitt, NY 13214 or cnyasa@yahoo.com.

