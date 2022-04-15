Wendel Thomas Monroe, 83, of Ogdensburg

Mr. Monroe passed on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his home under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Wendel Thomas Monroe, age 83, of Ford Street, Ogdensburg, will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in the Spring with military honors. Arrangements are entrusted to Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Monroe passed on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his home under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.

Wendel is survived by two sons, Steven Monroe and his companion Dawn Martin, of Ogdensburg, and Andrew Monroe and his companion Crystal, of Ogdensburg, ; a brother, Joseph B. Monroe of Plattsburgh; many beloved nieces and nephews, Mike and Sue Tooley, Kathy and Greg Limoges, Sue and Warren McLear, Tom and Kim Tooley, Sharri Tooley and companion, Wayne Charleton, Jim and Sharon Monroe, Scott and Melissa Monroe, Glenn Pvirre and companion, Myra Craig, Garrett Monroe and Shawn Tooley; nine grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and many great-nieces, nephews and cousins.

Wendel was born on February 16, 1939, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Brownlow James and Violet Victoria (Jones) Monroe. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1958. Wendel enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1958, where he served for four years until honorably discharged in 1962. Wendel married Joanne Louise Degone on December 29, 1962, at St. Mary’s Cathedral with the Very Msgr. Joseph G. Bailey officiating. She predeceased him on January 27, 2017. Wendel was employed by the City of Ogdensburg as a firefighter from 1965 until his retirement in 2001, after retirement he drove bus for Roethel’s for ten years.

Wendel enjoyed hunting, reading, and playing poker with his grandchildren.

Donations may be made in Wendel’s memory to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

