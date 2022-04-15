Advertisement

Wind causes power outages in parts of region

Wind warning
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Power outages were reported in some parts of the north country Friday.

As of 5 p.m., 2,900 National Grid customers were without electricity. In Jefferson County, 1,800 had lost power. See the outage map here.

In both counties, the utility is expected to restore power by 7:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for part of St. Lawrence County until 11 p.m. Gusts of up to 60 miles per hour were forecasted.

Jefferson County has a wind advisory until 7 p.m. Friday. The NWS said gusts could reach 50 miles per hour.

As of 3:45 p.m., the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority began restricting all high-profile commercial vehicles less than 60,000 pounds in gross vehicle weight, recreational vehicles, buses, enclosed empty trailers, and other high-profile vehicles until wind speeds reduce.

