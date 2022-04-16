24th Congressional District Candidate Mario Fratto visits Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Republican candidate for the state’s 24th Congressional District made a stop in the North Country Saturday.

Geneva native Mario Fratto made appearances in Clayton and Fort Drum before holding an event with local residents at the Paddock Arcade in Watertown.

Fratto says his top three values are listening to constituents, reducing inflation, and ending the U.S.’s dependence on China.

He says he can relate to the people of the North Country as their representative.

“I think it’s really important that a person who is a representative actually represents the voters, and in this race you only have two choices. The other person is really far away, I’m right from the middle of this district and I want to help working people, I want to help real Republicans, my record has been someone who has been a lifelong conservative,” said Fratto.

Fratto will be opposed in a June primary by Buffalo area congressman Chris Jacobs for the 24th Congressional District seat which now includes Watertown and most of Jefferson County, and is stretched all the way to Niagara County.

