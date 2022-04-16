Advertisement

Amber Alert issued after hostage situation, kidnapping in Atlanta

(L) Kerline Lubin, (M) Leonard Cross, (R) Pierre Lubin.
(L) Kerline Lubin, (M) Leonard Cross, (R) Pierre Lubin.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46) - Atlanta Police said they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a male suspect involved in a hostage situation and kidnapping that occurred Saturday in northwest Atlanta.

APD says officers responded to 1633 Abner Terrace around 12:45 p.m. in reference to a kidnapping. Upon arrival, officers learned that a male suspect abducted an adult female, identified as 38-year-old Kerline Lubin, and her 11-year-old son, Pierre Lubin, against their will, forcing them to get into his black Jeep Compass with Georgia tag CSL5977. The vehicle fled the area.

Suspect vehicle - 2016 black Jeep Compass.
Suspect vehicle - 2016 black Jeep Compass.(Atlanta Police Department)

The suspect, possibly identified as 37-year-old Leonard Cross, is believed to be armed and dangerous. The investigation remains active.

If any information is known on their whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235. You can also submit information anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC's Covid Community Levels map
CDC recommends masks in tri-county region due to high Covid risk
Members of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office escort 33-year-old Charles Pratt of Watertown...
Fire destroys Watertown man’s apartment day before he allegedly robs a bank
Fire broke out early Friday morning at Joann's Sewing Headquarters in Felts Mills.
Felts Mills business damaged in early morning fire
Potsdam Police Department
Man allegedly holds, touches victim at Potsdam business
File photo.
Forgery alleged in Democratic race for NY-21

Latest News

A recent study found long nails could leave people vulnerable to fungus and bacteria.
Long nails could mean fungus, bacteria dangers, studies find
Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 12 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 3 detained, no fatalities
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped overboard from a cruise ship as it...
US Coast Guard searches for man who jumped from cruise ship
The 14th ranked St. Lawrence Men’s Lacrosse Team were in search of their 5th straight win this...
Saturday Sports: College lacrosse dominates North Country sports scene