Doris B. Otis, 94, of LaFargeville and formerly of Adams

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Doris B. Otis, 94, LaFargeville, formerly of Adams and widow of Kenneth Otis, Jr. passed. away Saturday, April 16th, 2022 at the home of her daughter LouAnn Berkman with whom she had resided  and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.Mrs. Otis was a retired school teacher in the South Jeff School District.

Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

