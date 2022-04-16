Advertisement

Egg decorating in Gouverneur raises money to help those in Ukraine

By Zach Grady
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Pysanky: the Ukrainian Easter tradition of decorating Easter Eggs has become a symbol of peace.

With the war raging on in Ukraine this holiday, the tradition has taken on a new meaning.

Studio Seventy One in Gouverneur was the setting for the traditional Ukrainian Easter celebration. For a small donation, participants received all the tools needed to create their own decorative egg.

Ukrainian eggs are known for their detailed patterns, and vibrant colors.

“I think that, you know, it’s at the top of most people’s minds right now what’s going on over there. And through this event, I kind of hope to not only just bring awareness, but also being a yoga studio, we also, it’s not just about [...] the physical practice and the poses; it’s really all about kind of being a better human being and also being a blessing to others,” said Pamela Mahay, Co-Owner of Studio Seventy One.

Donations raised are going directly to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the United States.

Mahay says she looks to continue hosting similar events for other holidays in the future.

