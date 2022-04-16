Friday Sports: Route 11 rivals battle on the softball diamond

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Two Route 11 rivals battled on the softball diamond Friday afternoon in Potsdam as the Clarkson Lady Golden Knights hosted St. Lawrence for a doubleheader in Liberty League play.

In game 1, it was the top of the 1st when Margo Hopper singles off the 1st baseman’s glove to right field, Vivian Johnson scores: 1-0 Lady Saints.

Later in the 1st, it’s Lauryn Best with the shot to the gap in right center that goes for a double, Hopper and Stella Van Gee score: 3-0 St. Lawrence.

With the score 5-0, Tori Rotundo hits a chopper in front of the plate that goes for a single: Kayla Minst scores: 6-0.

St. Lawrence goes on to beat Clarkson in game 1 8-6. Game 2 was postponed.

The Watertown Wolves closed out their regular season at the fairgrounds, hosting the Danbury Hat Tricks.

In the 1st period, the Wolves take the lead when Nolan Slachetka slips one past the goalie to put the Wolves in front 1-0.

The Wolves look to add to their lead but Danbury goalie Frankie McLendon makes a great save on the Riley Robertson shot.

Wolves go on to beat Danbury _____.

Longtime Clarkson Associate Men’s Hockey Coach Josh Hauge was named the new head coach at Union Friday.

Hauge has been with the Golden Knights since 2015 and helped guide the team to the 2019 ECAC Championship and 2 NCAA tournament appearances.

Hauge is now the 2nd assistant coach under Casey Jones to be named a head coach in the ECAC, joining Brent Brekke who is now the head coach at St. Lawrence.

Union plays Clarkson on November 4th next season at Cheel arena.

The Carrier Dome is no more- at least in name.

Sportico, a sports business website, is reporting that the university and the Carrier Corporation have negotiated a settlement to end their naming rights deal, which was believed to be a lifetime deal when signed back in 1979.

Terms of the settlement between the two were not released.

Sportico says that JMA Wireless, a Syracuse company, will now have naming rights to the dome.

A deal Sportico says could bring in over $3 million a year to the university.

