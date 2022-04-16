James “Jim” F. Heard, 70, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James “Jim” F. Heard, 70, Watertown passed away Good Friday, April 15, 2022, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.

Jim was born in Watertown on March 14, 1952, son of the late Frederic H. and Pauline M. Lashway Heard and he graduated from Watertown High School in 1970. He retired from Watertown Correctional Facility where he was a correctional officer for over 30 years. He enjoyed bingo, hunting, fishing, and participating and watching car racing, especially at Can-Am Speedway.

Jim is survived by his three children, Scott Heard and wife Elena, NY, NY, Stacey Typhair, Terre Haute, IN, and Shanon Lester, N. Beach, MD; six grandchildren, Lillian, Grayson, Leighton, Trevor, Taylor, and Evelyn; brother William Heard, Watertown; sister Ann Jane Heard, Watertown; and his companion Joyce Gould.

He was predeceased by his parents, Frederic H. and Pauline M. Lashway Heard; and his brother, Thomas.

A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday, April 19 at 10 AM with Fr. Frank Natale, MSC presiding. Burial in North Watertown Cemetery will be at his family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Jim’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

