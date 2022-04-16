June Elizabeth Spencer, 86, of Watertown

June Elizabeth Spencer, 86, passed away April 9, 2022, at the Summit Village Nursing Home where she lived for many years. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - June Elizabeth Spencer, 86, passed away April 9, 2022, at the Summit Village Nursing Home where she lived for many years.

June was born in Utica, New York on June 2, 1935 to Martin and Rosina Spencer. After her mother passed, when June was very young, she was raised at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Orphanage and convent in Utica.

June worked for many years at Stature Electric and Cheeseborough Ponds. She was a long time member of the Sacred Heart Church of Watertown and a proud standing member of the TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) program.

Those who knew June, will remember her kindness, simplicity, and that sweet smile. She loved crocheting, bingo, playing cards and puzzles. She made the most beautiful afghans and doilies that she gifted to all her friends.

June was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Rosina Spencer and her siblings Marie (Sr. Rose) Spencer, Doris Hjeltness, Tom Spencer, Charles Spencer and Eugene Spencer.

She is survived by a niece June; named for her, who resides in the state of Washington, along with several other great nieces and nephews,

The staff at Summit Village we’re all Gods blessings in June’s life. Each of them treated her with so much love and respect. She truly loved them.

June will especially be missed by the Bennett family who pseudo-adopted as soon as we met her. She became a very important person in our lives.

A graveside service will be held on May 6 at 2 PM at the Brookside Cemetery. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

