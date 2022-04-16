Lawrence “Broc” Morley, 88, of Ogdensburg

Mr. Morley passed away on April 11, 2022 at the Halifax Hospice Center in Ormond Beach, FL surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Mass for Lawrence “Broc” Morley, age 88 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday (May 7, 2022) at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park with military honors.

Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4 pm - 7 pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mr. Morley passed away on April 11, 2022 at the Halifax Hospice Center in Ormond Beach, FL surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving is his wife Patricia “Patsy”; daughter Cheri Claxton and late husband Michael, daughter Lori Hackett and husband Patrick both of Ogdensburg, son Lawrence “Larry” Morley and wife Amy of Ogdensburg; and Melissa Morley of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; 6 grandchildren Austie Claxton Jerome and husband Brandyn, Allyse Claxton Pierce and husband Matt, Jacob Hackett, Chelsea Hackett and Jordan Miller, Broc Morley and Gabrielle Morley; 6 great grandchildren; two sisters Gail Beabes of PA and Mary Catherine Weathers of Port Orange, FL; along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.

Broc was predeceased by his siblings Henry “Hank” Morley and William “Bill” Morley, Jr.

He was born on July 1, 1933 in Ogdensburg, the son of the late William “Bill” F. Morley, Sr. and Bernadette (Brabant) Morley. He graduated from OFA in 1951 and Delhi University in 1954 majoring in Building Construction and married Patricia Duprey on November 10, 1956. Broc served his country with wife Patsy joining him in Karlsruhe, Germany for the US Army from 1956-1958.

Broc has always worked with family starting with his father William F. Morley and Sons until Big Bill retired. Broc and his brother Bill, Jr. created Riverside Construction and then Morley Construction until his retirement in 1997. Broc continued his passion for building after retirement with his son at Morley Bay Construction. During his career, Morley Construction built many landmarks in the North Country. Some of these include The Remington Museum, Hackett’s Hardware, Pepsi, The Rescue Squad, Mater Dei College and many local schools along with a few residential homes on the St. Lawrence River. The highlight of Broc’s life was working alongside his son for 44+ years. He was a lifetime member of the Lions Club and Elks Club in Ogdensburg, and a founding father of Ogdensburg Minor Hockey. He was an avid golfer and gardener and enjoyed the precious time spent with his family on the St. Lawrence River.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Ogdensburg Boys’ and Girls’ Club. Condolences and fond memories may be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

