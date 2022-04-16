Randy L. Fleming, 65, of Philadelphia and formerly of Theresa

Randy L. Fleming, 65, of Irish Avenue, formerly of Theresa, NY, passed away, Thursday, April 14, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Randy L. Fleming, 65, of Irish Avenue, formerly of Theresa, NY, passed away, Thursday, April 14, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY.

Born on June 22, 1956 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Edwin H. and Eleanor F. Harris Fleming and attended Hammond Central School.

Randy has lived with Patricia D. Versailles Burns since June of 1987.

He most recently worked as a truck driver for the Town of Rossie Highway Dept. and previously worked in the saw mill and drove truck for Lanphear Lumber, Evans Mills, NY, automobile detailing for Ken Brown, Theresa, NY and as a cashier for Hugh’s Grocery and Tackle, Theresa, NY.

Randy enjoyed hunting, fishing, crafts, painting, small engine repair and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his companion of 34 years, Patricia; three children, Linda Countryman and husband, Lyle, Jr., Theresa, NY, Sally Burns, Theresa, NY, April Zittlow and husband, Steven, Concord, NC; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; two sisters, Gloria Fleming Burns and companion, Les Sanford, Alexandria Bay, NY, Kathy Frizzell, Rossie, NY; two brothers, Edwin “Sonny” Fleming and wife, Helen, LaFargeville, NY, Al Fleming and wife, Myra, Rossie, NY; four sisters-in-law, Bonnie Hull, Theresa, NY, Sid McCall, Valdosta, GA, Bev Fleming, Rossie, NY, Sharon Fleming, Hammond, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, a sister in infancy, Eleanor Irene Fleming and two brothers, Gary Fleming and Ricky Fleming, all passed away previously.

Burial will be 12 pm, Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in Oxbow Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be immediately following at the Rossie Community Center, 91 CR-3, Rossie, NY.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

