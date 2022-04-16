Saturday Sports: College lacrosse dominates North Country sports scene

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The 14th ranked St. Lawrence Men’s Lacrosse Team were in search of their 5th straight win this afternoon at North Country Field as they played host to Vassar in a Liberty League contest.

In the 1st quarter, St. Lawrence grabs the lead when Chris Jordan scores while falling, his 27th goal of the season, putting the Saints on top 1-0.

With Vassar up 2-1, Ben Murtagh connects for his 12th of the year, knotting the score at 2.

The Saints regain the lead when Jack Hennessey swings around and goes low for the tally: 3-2 St. Lawrence.

Then it was Jordan scoring his 2nd goal of the game on the doorstep: 4-2 Saints in front.

Hennessey then notches his 2nd of the game with the pretty no-look goal: 5-2 Saints.

In the 2nd quarter, it was Murtah with his 2nd of the afternoon: 6-2.

The Saints beat Vassar 19-7.

In women’s college lacrosse from North Country Field, 10th ranked St. Lawrence was in search of its 5th straight win as they hosted RPI.

The Lady Saints would lead 5-1 after 1 and 10-2 at the half and roll to a 17-3 victory.

Isabel Silvia would lead the way for the Lady Saints with 4 goals on the day.

Bella Hillman and Jaime Allan each scored 3 goals and Callie O’Neil and Neve Ley each scored 2 goals for the Lady Saints, who improved to 12-1 overall, 6-1 in Liberty League play.

In women’s college lacrosse from Hantz Field in Potsdam, Clarkson hosted the University of Rochester in Liberty League play.

In the 2nd quarter, Clarkson was down 6-5 when Grace Hagberg scored on the free position, tying the game at 6.

In the 3rd quarter, Clarkson was down 7-6 when Madelynn Barnum scored her 22nd of the season, tying the game at 7.

Then it was Mia Petrone scoring off the free position: 8-7 Clarkson.

Barnum connects for her 23rd goal of the season, upping the Clarkson lead to 9-7.

Hagberg goes top shelf for her 14th of the season: 10-7 Clarkson.

Hailey Millington makes it 11-7.

Clarkson goes on to beat the University of Rochester 17-11.

Friday night at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds Ice Arena, the Watertown Wolves closed out their regular season with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Danbury Hat Tricks.

The Wolves wrapped up the regular season with a 43-12 record, winning the regular season title and earning a first round bye in the FPHL playoffs.

Wolves Coach Brent Clarke is pleased with how things shook out in the regular season and is looking forward to the post season.

”Yeah, I mean, I thought we had the best team in the league last year and we couldn’t make it any better, but I mean, I feel like the team we have right now is better than the team we had last year. Kudos to the guys that are called up right now that are in the SP and ECHL that were on our team last year. Our team is doing very well and I’m very happy with the product we’ve put together together,” said Brekke.

Longtime Clarkson Associate Men’s Hockey Coach Josh Hauge was introduced as the new men’s hockey coach at Union Friday.

Hauge replaces Rick Bennett who resigned.

Hauge has been with the Golden Knights since 2015 and helped guide the team to the 2019 ECAC Championship and 2 NCAA tournament appearances.

Hauge is now the 2nd assistant coach under Casey Jones to be named a head coach in the ECAC, joining Brent Brekke who is now the head coach at St. Lawrence.

Hauge thanked Jones and Clarkson for giving him a chance.

”I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Clarkson University. Can’t say enough about Casey. He gave me a chance, never been a college coach before. He opened up his home to me, he gave me a chance and let me make hard decisions there. Really thankful for Casey, Mike Townes, Brent Brekke, Phil Waugh - Just the partners I had at Clarkson. All great people and I took a lot away from all of them,” said Hauge.

