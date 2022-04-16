Some Samaritan Summit Village residents are COVID- positive, visitation remains open

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Summit Village is reporting some positive COVID-19 cases.

According to officials, the assisted living facility has 3 positive COVID cases.

Two are residents and one is a staff member. One of the residents is symptomatic.

The residents are isolating in their apartments and the staff member is isolating at home.

Visitation remains open, despite the positive cases.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.