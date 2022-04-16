Advertisement

St. Lawrence woman celebrates a birthday milestone: Her 106th!

Newsfile - Evelyn Mary Washburn celebrating her 105th birthday in 2021.
Newsfile - Evelyn Mary Washburn celebrating her 105th birthday in 2021.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A very special woman to many in St. Lawrence County is celebrating a birthday milestone.

Evelyn Mary Washburn, known to many as Great Aunt Mary, turned a whopping 106 years old Friday.

Her family members will tell you she is just happy old lady who loves life.

Great Aunt Mary was a nurse in the Navy during World War II, had a career as a public servant for New York State Public Health, and, once retired, became a volunteer at the Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence in Watertown.

She also loves to read the newspaper, is an avid scrabble player and loves her big band 40′s music as well as Frank Sinatra.

From all of us here at 7 News, we wish you a happy 106th, Evelyn!

